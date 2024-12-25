MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Specs Revealed For India

The MG Cyberster will be India’s first pure electric roadster, targeting both driving enthusiasts and customers who simply enjoy the heightened sensory experience in open-air driving

One of the most exciting new cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month will be the MG Cyberster, a pure electric roadster with the ultimate wind-in-the-hair experience. JSW MG Motor plans to launch the electric sportscar in India the same month and has revealed its specifications as the on-sale date draws near.

JSW MG Motor will offer the Cyberster in its flagship configuration with two permanent magnet synchronous motors, one on the front axle and the other on the rear. Producing a staggering 375 kW (503 hp) and a colossal 725 Nm of torque, these motors give the electric roadster a low 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car’s top speed will likely be electronically limited to 200 km/h.

The Cyberster has a double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link independent setup in the rear. Internationally, the top-of-the-line variant planned for India sits on 20-inch wheels wrapped in mixed Pirelli P Zero tyres, 245/40 R20 in the front and 275/35 R20 in the rear. We expect these specifications to apply to the cars imported to our market as well.

Powering the two motors of the MG Cyberster in India will be an NMC battery pack with an energy storage capacity of 74.4 kWh (net)/77 kWh (gross). Customers will likely be able to charge it at up to 7 kW (AC)/144 kW (DC). This battery pack should take 38 minutes for a 10-80% fast-charging session through a 150 kW DC charger. According to Europe’s WLTP, this configuration delivers a range of 443 km. The range according to India’s latest MIDC P1+P2 method might be slightly higher.

The MG Cybster in India will likely come with features like electrically operated scissor doors and an electrically operated fabric roof. Inside, the electric roadster may feature three wraparound cockpit displays (10.25-inch instrument cluster and two 7-inch auxiliary screens), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-way electrically adjustable seats with memory function, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

JSW MG Motor will sell the Cyberster in select cities at its upcoming ‘MG Select’ premium showrooms. The company will import it as a CBU from China and may price it between INR 60 and 70 lakh (ex-showroom).