MG Cyberster Convertible Electric Sportscar Finally Launched

Take a look at China’s latest electric sportscar, revealing its features, design, and the shift toward sustainable automotive innovation

MG’s latest offering, the Cyberster, has officially hit the Chinese market, making waves with its sporty, luxurious, and electrifying presence. The all-electric 2-door sportscar is set to redefine the automotive landscape with its impressive specifications and design elements. The sportscar boasts a striking design, measuring 4535 mm in length, 1913 mm in width, 1329 mm in height, and featuring a 2690 mm long wheelbase.

Priced from CNY 319,800 to CNY 315,800 (approximately Rs. 37 lakh to Rs. 41.5 lakh), the MG Cyberster comes in three enticing trim levels – Glamour Edition, Style Edition, and Pioneer Edition, each offering unique powertrain combinations – RWD 501, RWD 580, and AWD 520, respectively. The affordability and features of the Cyberster position it as an appealing option in the Chinese market.

The base RWD 501 model boasts a 64 kWh battery pack powering a single motor, delivering 310 bhp and 475 Nm to the rear wheels. With a range of 501 km, it promises a thrilling ride. The mid-spec RWD 580 features a larger 77 kWh battery, offering the same RWD setup and an impressive 4.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h.

At the top of the lineup, the AWD 520 variant houses two motors with a combined 536 bhp and 725 Nm, propelling the Cyberster from 0-100 km/h in a staggering 3.2 seconds, with a range of 520 km.

One of the standout features is the electrically-operated convertible soft top, opening in just 10 seconds, capable of operating when the vehicle runs at speeds under 50 kmph. The exterior design is a visual treat, with scissor doors, air ducts in the bodywork, a classic headlight design, and 20-inch alloy wheels housing 4-pot red-coloured Brembo brake callipers.

Inside, the cabin is a testament to luxury and sophistication. A triple-screen setup takes centre stage, tilted towards the driver for convenience. The flat-bottom steering wheel adds a sporty touch, complemented by premium materials and metallic accents throughout the cabin. It will also get a premium Bose audio system, a boon for audiophiles.

Manufactured by the Chinese State-owned SAIC at the Ningde plant, the MG Cyberster is not just making waves in China but is expected to make its mark globally, including in Britain and Europe. There’s no word if it will launch in India, but let’s stay hopeful!