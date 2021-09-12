MG Could Launch Electric Compact SUV & Small Hatchback In India

MG could target the below Rs. 10 lakh segment with a host of budget electric vehicles in the near future, capitalising on its overseas expertise

MG Motor India introduced the ZS EV as its second model for the domestic market and it has been well received amongst customers in the premium space. For quite a while now, we have heard speculations of MG considering mass-market zero-emission vehicles for India. It has now confirmed that it will be bringing in a sub 20 lakh EV next.

A report that emerged on the interweb indicates that MG will target the below Rs. 10 lakh space to make a strong impact in the burgeoning eco-friendly segment. The affordable electric vehicle from the British manufacturer is said to be based on the highly successful Baojun E200 and at the 2020 Auto Expo, it was displayed under the MG roof hinting at the possibilities.

With MG owned by China’s SAIC, the company could aim at the mass market space as it has not been explored largely by automobile manufacturers – even the well-established ones as CNG and hybrid technologies are being considered as the immediate alternatives. The Baojun E200 derives power from an electric motor capable of 39 horsepower and it can do 100 kmph maximum speed.

The tiny two-door urban vehicle measures around 2.5 metres in overall length and it has a claimed driving range of up to 270 km on a single charge in the NEDC cycle. For India though, could amp things up a bit by developing a three- or four-seater variant of it. The report further said the low-cost EV architecture will also be used to develop a compact electric SUV.

It may as well give rise to a host of budget-friendly electric vehicles such as a small hatchback. In the domestic market, the Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling zero-emission model and MG may develop something along the same lines and its popularity shows that the scope for EVs does exist in India. The less expensive MG EV will be slotted below the ZS EV that has a claimed range of 419 km.

The affordable electric vehicles will boast of smaller battery packs alongside having “good performance, design and ground clearance”. The onslaught of the mass-market EVs from MG could begin after 2024.