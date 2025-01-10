MG Confirms To Showcase 4 New Cars At BMGE 2025 – All Details

MG has confirmed that it will showcase the Cyberster, M9, iML6 and MG 7 Trophy at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) 2025

As the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (BMGE 2025) draws near, JSW MG Motor India is preparing to unveil new cars and its vision for the future of mobility under the theme “Drive.Future.” As one of the largest global auto shows, BMGE 2025, scheduled between January 17 and 22, will witness the brand showcasing as many as 6 cars including 4 new ones.

The show-goers can explore MG’s lineup and more at the JSW MG Motor India pavilion in Hall 02, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Alongside these showcases, the pavilion will also highlight MG’s advancements in NEV technologies and post-use battery innovations. At the forefront of this display will be the MG Cyberster, touted as the world’s fastest MG Roadster.

Designed with a low-slung aerodynamic profile and active aerodynamics like a deployable rear spoiler, the Cyberster will be available exclusively through MG Select and it will position itself as a promising offering in the Indian electric sports car market. The two-seater convertible will arrive in India with a 77 kWh battery pack capable of a CLTC range of 580 km.

Adding to the excitement, the MG M9 MPV will make its debut at the motoring show before going on sale in the coming months. With reclining ottoman seats featuring touchscreen handrails, 8 massage modes, and three-zone climate control, the M9 will be positioned as an upscale offering with spacious design accommodating up to seven passengers.

Stretching 5.2 metres in length, the M9 e-MPV boasts an electric motor mounted on the front axle and it will feature a 90 kWh battery. The motor delivers 245 hp and 350 Nm while the WLTP range stands at 430 km. The iML6, MG’s premium sedan, is powered by a solid-state battery, it delivers an impressive range of over 1,000 km, enhanced safety and ultra-fast charging capabilities. Its digital chassis and hurricane motor are said to ensure top-notch performance.

For fans of sporty elegance, the MG 7 Trophy is a fastback sports sedan with an upmarket cabin and advanced connectivity features. It gets an aerodynamic design and 2.0L turbocharged engine. Besides these offerings, MG will also display the Windsor EV, India’s highest-selling electric car currently and the Hector midsize SUV.