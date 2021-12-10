MG Confirms Launching Electric SUV In The Rs. 10-15 Lakh Space

The upcoming MG electric SUV will be based on a global platform tailored for India and it will carry high local content

MG Motor India has confirmed that it is planning to drive in an all-new electric vehicle in the Rs. 10-15 lakh price range by the next financial year (April 2022 to March 2023 period). The British manufacturer currently has the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, ZS EV and Astor in its domestic lineup and is looking to expand the range with new products in the near future.

The brand debuted with the Hector midsize SUV in 2019 and it was followed by the ZS EV, which even received a mild update earlier this year. The Astor, on the other hand, is the petrol-powered ZS sold in the international market and it has been well received amongst customers as the first batch of 5,000 units were sold out in no time and the reservations are now taken for 2022 delivery.

MG has also confirmed that the upcoming electrified model will be a crossover based on a global architecture tuned to suit the Indian market. Speaking on the less expensive electric crossover, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, “Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go.”

Encouraged by the central government’s moves, MG is ascertained that EVs are the future and the upcoming electric vehicle will target the mass market space comprising personal users. Chaba noted that the global platform for the new EV will be tailored for India and other emerging markets and work on it will begin right away.

To comply with the central government’s guidelines for the production linked (PLI) scheme for the automotive sector, MG will localise a lot of components for its forthcoming EV meaning that it will carry a high local content (battery assembly, motors and localisation of other parts) to be priced competitively. Currently, the ZS EV is priced at Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The possibilities of the MG electric crossover targeting the market share of Tata Nexon EV are high considering that it is the best-seller in the passenger EV space by averaging more than 1,000 units per month.