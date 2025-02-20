MG Confirms Launch Timeline Of 2 Brand New Cars In India

The MG Cyberster and M9 will be available exclusively through MG Select, the brand’s newly established premium retail network

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi last month, JSW MG Motor showcased an array of new models and concepts. Among the highlights were the Cyberster, an electric convertible sports car, and the M9, a premium electric MPV. Both vehicles are set to hit the market in the first half of this year while the Majestor could follow suit.

The Cyberster and M9 will be introduced through MG Select, the brand’s newly established premium retail network. Ahead of their launch, MG has onboarded 12 dealer partners across India. As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to set up 14 MG Select dealerships in 13 key cities during the initial phase.

These locations include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kochi. Additionally, interested buyers can now place pre-bookings for the Cyberster and the M9. MG presented the M9 solely as an all-electric offering, equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack at the motoring show.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Outsells Tata Punch.ev & Nexon.ev

This high-end electric MPV produces 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, promising a WLTP-certified driving range of around 430 km on a full charge. The expected pricing is approximately around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The M9 is designed as a luxurious 7-seater MPV, featuring reclining ottoman seats in the middle row, massage seats and more.

It comes packed with amenities including a dual sunroof setup, ventilated seats, powered sliding rear doors, and a rear entertainment package. Additional highlights include a triple-zone climate control system, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ESP, Auto Hold and TPMS.

Also Read: Tata, MG, & Mahindra Continue Leading Electric Car Sales In January 2025

The MG Cyberster GT features a potent dual-motor configuration, generating an impressive 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. This electric sportscar sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds while its top speed is electronically limited to 208 kmph. On a full charge, it offers a WLTP-certified driving range of 443 km.