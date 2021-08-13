MG Compact SUV (Brezza/Venue Rival) For India Under Consideration

MG compact SUV for India will reportedly be based on an all-new platform with a ground-up design; likely launch only after 2023

Since making its debut midway through 2019, MG Motor India has made a strong impact in the domestic scene. The British manufacturer currently has the Hector, the Hector Plus, the ZS EV, and the Gloster in its lineup and all of them are performing decently in their respective segments. According to a recent media report, the brand will strengthen its SUV range further to gain more market share.

The SAIC-owned brand will introduce the petrol version of the ZS SUV known as Astor next month and it will go up against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the likes and it could be followed by a compact SUV. It is no secret that the compact and mid-size SUV segments have received tremendous attention amongst customers in recent years.

The company wants to make the most out of it and in an interview, MG Motor India’s President and Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba, confirmed that a sub-four-metre SUV is being considered. To make space for the upcoming Astor, MG is currently expanding the production capacity of the Halol plant in Gujarat to one lakh units – 20,000 units more per annum than previously.

This will enable the plant to run at its full capacity and thus help in utilising all of its resources efficiently. Chaba hopes that MG can produce one lakh units in the next twelve to twenty-four months profitably and he further said, “On that foundation, we need to get into the second plant, through collaboration or on our own, and then get into the sub-4m segment.”

The Hector, ZS, and Gloster are all based on SAIC’s international portfolio but it currently does not have a sub-four-metre SUV. The Baojun 510 has an overall length of just above 4.2 metres and it could be re-engineered to bring up a compact SUV. However, spurred by the success of the Hector, MG wants to design and develop a brand new sub-four-metre platform for India.

It could prove to be beneficial in the long haul as more products could be spawned out of it with different body types. The chances of the MG compact SUV having a ground-up design are high and it could be followed by an MPV and a hatchback.