MG Comet EV’s In-Car Entertainment System Previewed, Launch Soon

MG Comet two-door EV will be launched soon and it will be equipped with a 20-25 kWh battery pack capable of a driving range of around 300 km

MG Motor India Limited has today unveiled the teaser of the in-car entertainment system of the Comet EV. The video gives a preview of the infotainment system boasting advanced features, intuitive controls and seamless connectivity. In what is called the ‘Intelligent Tech Dashboard’ section, MG Comet features a floating widescreen setup with a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console.

The entertainment system comes with widgets of different dimensions with 3 fully customizable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, navigation and connectivity options. It also includes a range of intuitive controls such as voice commands. The British manufacturer says it has ‘focused on enhancing the mobility experience with its unique Auto-Tech proposition’.

The brand will reveal more information about the upcoming Comet EV in the coming days. The two-door electric vehicle will become the smallest passenger EV upon arrival in the coming weeks in the domestic market. The starting price could hover around Rs. 10 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is expected to compete against Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 zero-emission hatchbacks. The MG Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air EV sold in the international markets and both will share the platform and dimensions as well. MG will target urban customers with the Comet EV and it will have a claimed driving range of around 300 km on a single charge.

It will become the second electric vehicle from the brand as the ZS EV is already on sale. The exterior boasts futuristic elements in boxy proportions and MG will bank big on tech-savvy buyers as the interior as explained above is loaded with features and technologies. Earlier this year, MG introduced the mildly updated Hector in India.

Within the next couple of years, the Comet EV is expected to spawn an SUV derivative. The MG Comet EV comes at a time when small electric cars are welcomed by customers but the practicality and the real-world driving range will determine whether it will be a success or not.