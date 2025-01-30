MG Comet EV Sees A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 19,000 In India

MG Comet EV is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed range of 230 km per charge

JSW MG Motor has increased the prices of its entry-level offering, the Comet EV, in the domestic market. The British manufacturer did not hike the prices of all of the variants though as the base Executive trim remains with a price tag of Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Exclusive variant as well as the range-topping 100-year edition costs Rs. 19,000 more.

The mid-level Excite variant sees a price increase of Rs. 12,000 when equipped with a regular charger while the fast charger option hikes the price by Rs. 17,000. Similarly, the Exclusive variant gets a price jump of Rs. 14,000 when bought with the standard charger, which is Rs. 5,000 less than when purchased with a fast charger.

The MG Comet EV’s current top-spec trim costs Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price hike. The zero-emission vehicle competes with the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in the entry-level EV space. Late last year, MG introduced the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program to include the Comet EV and ZS EV and the former has seen price revisions already.

The Comet is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, powering a front-mounted electric motor that delivers 42 PS and 110 Nm of torque. It boasts a claimed range of 230 km per charge, though real-world usage suggests an achievable range of around 180 km. Built on the GSEV skateboard platform, it shares multiple components with the Wuling Air EV.

The battery can be fully recharged from zero to 100 per cent in approximately seven hours while a 10 to 80 per cent charge takes around five hours using the standard 3.3 kW charger. Notable features include a grey-themed interior, a 26.04 cm all-digital embedded LCD screen, and power-adjustable wing mirrors.

Additional highlights comprise a smart start system, a digital key with Bluetooth connectivity, a reverse parking camera and sensors, latest iSmart technology with more than 55 connected features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and more.