MG Comet EV Now Starts At Rs. 4.99 Lakh, ZS EV At Rs. 13.99 Lakh

Under the battery rental program, MG offers the Comet EV with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh and customers will have to pay Rs. 2.5 per km

JSW MG Motor India has expanded its recently introduced Battery as a Service (BaaS) program to include its entry-level Comet EV and ZS EV in the domestic market. Initially rolled out with the launch of the MG Windsor, the BaaS concept has garnered positive feedback, according to the brand. Through this innovative program, customers can purchase the MG Comet EV at a starting price of just Rs. 4.99 lakh.

This excludes the battery rental apparently as they will have to pay Rs. 2.5 per km and under the new program, the MG ZS EV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 13.99 lakh along with battery rental at Rs. 4.5 per km which is Rs. 1 per km more than that of the Windsor EV. The program allows owners to pay a nominal fee per kilometre for the use of the battery.

In addition to the BaaS program, customers can also avail the assured 60 per cent buyback value after three years of ownership. Commenting on the new ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said,

“With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”

The introduction of the BaaS program is supported by a wide network of finance partners including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut and Ecofy Autovert. The MG Comet EV is sold with a certified range of 230 km on a single charge while the ZS EV is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 461 km on a full charge.

For reference, the Comet EV costs Rs. 7 lakh without the BaaS program and the ZS EV is priced from Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Will the lower acquisition cost formula really lure in buyers? Have your say below!