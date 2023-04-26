MG Comet EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.98 Lakh

MG Comet EV has a claimed driving range of 230 km on a single charge and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India has today announced the launch of the Comet EV in the domestic market. With a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh for the base variant (introductory ex-showroom), the Comet undercuts its rivals and the prices of other variants will be revealed soon. The Comet EV competes against the recently launched Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

The MG Comet is pitched as an urban runaround and is the smallest passenger car currently on sale. Due to its small footprint, it will appeal to a number of customers wanting to own a zero-emission vehicle that can be easy to manoeuvre in jam-packed traffic conditions and can be parked in tight spaces.

The four-seater is underpinned by the GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) platform and is heavily based on the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia. It has an overall length of 2,874 mm, a width of 1,505 mm and a height of 1,631 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,010 mm. Courtesy of the rear seat folding, the Comet EV has some usable space and the turning radius stands at 4.2 metres.

MG Comet EV Dimensions Measurements Length 2,874 mm Width 1,505 mm Height 1,631 mm Wheelbase 2,010 mm Turning Circle 4.2 m

The dedicated skateboard architecture enables packaging advantages and thus good interior space and the absence of a centre console meant that the driver can switch to the front co-passenger seat easily. The rear seats can be accessed through a one-touch function. The exterior of the MG Comet is futuristic, to say the least.

MG Comet Performance Specifications Battery 17.3 kWh Lithium-ion Electric Motor 42 PS/110 Nm Claimed Driving Range 230 km Charge Time 7 Hours (0-100%), 5 Hours (10-80%) Charger 3.3 kW

It comprises vertically positioned headlamps with horizontal turn indicators mounted below and above which a thin strip of LED light bar can be found. The subtle blue accent emphasises its eco-friendly nature and a large electric badge can be found behind the large quarter panel. A chrome strip runs along the width of the EV and continues on to the wing mirrors.

The front bumper also houses a central air inlet while the MG badge acts as an opener for the charging port. Besides tall pillars and a slightly raked front windshield, the MG Comet comes with LED tail lamps, a horizontal LED light bar, bumper with vertical reflectors, two-tone 12-inch alloy wheels and so on.

It is available in multiple colour schemes namely Apple Green with Starry Black roof, Candy White with Starry Black roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, and Candy White. As for performance, the MG Comet uses a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an electric motor mounted on the front axle and is capable of 42 PS maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque.

The interior is loaded with features and technologies such as a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in-car connected tech, keyless entry and go, different drive modes, voice command, a two-spoke steering wheel with controls inspired by iPod, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), HSA (Hill Start Assist), etc.