MG Comet EV First Unit Rolled Out Of Production, Launch Soon

MG Comet EV will go on sale in the coming weeks and is based on the GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) architecture

MG Motor India has today announced the commencement of production of the Comet EV at its manufacturing unit in Halol, Gujarat. The two-door electric vehicle will target urban-based customers and is based on the GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) architecture. Upon arrival, the Comet EV will become the smallest passenger EV on sale.

The Comet EV’s features and other information have been revealed in quick succession by the British manufacturer owned by SAIC in recent weeks. MG says the Comet EV is constructed on a solid steel chassis ensuring a ‘high strength vehicle body’. Despite its small stature, the Comet EV has a cutesy and futuristic exterior appeal.

The front fascia comprises vertically stacked dual headlamps, a large MG badge positioned in the middle, a thin horizontal lighting strip and air intake on the lower section of the bumper flanked by a pair of lighting elements. The black-finished front windshield, roof and tall pillars give a dual-tone appearance and the wheels have a sporty design.

The boxy proportions are complemented by an upright rear end. According to MG, the GSEV platform will offer ‘versatility and spaciousness’ and is designed with ‘ease of usage in mind, ensuring hassle-free manoeuvring on congested roads and effortless parking capabilities.’ The platform has been responsible for selling over a million units across the globe.

The MG Comet is produced with a solid steel frame and 17 hot stamping panels spread across the body. Speaking on the rollout of the first unit of the Comet EV, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India.”

The electrified Comet will be packed with features on the inside and its in-car connectivity technologies will be one of its major highlights. It will feature a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, voice commands and a multifunctional steering wheel. The entertainment system with widgets of different dimensions composes of three fully customizable pages to give access to navigation, connectivity options, etc.