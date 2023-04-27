MG Comet EV Detailed Drive Review & Range Test – Video

In the video linked below, we have given you a detailed drive review of the newly launched MG Comet EV and its comprehensive range test

MG Motor India announced the starting price of the Comet EV yesterday in the domestic market. At Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the two-door four-seater electric vehicle takes on Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. The test drives of the MG Comet will commence today in India in select cities while official bookings will begin on May 15, 2023 ahead of deliveries.

The MG Comet is underpinned by the GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) platform and courtesy of this dedicated skateboard EV architecture, it offers decent space and the absence of a centre console meant the driver can move to the co-passenger seat easily. This will certainly help in tight parking spaces when you could not get out of the driver’s door.

The Comet targets customers in the urban space as the regular commuting people to workplaces wanting to own a small car with easy manoeuvrability through traffic are targeted. The EV is packed with features on the inside as well including a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a two-spoke steering wheel with controls inspired by Apple iPod.

The equipment list also boasts KERS modes, drive modes, automatic climate control, one-touch function for easy ingress to the rear seats, etc. The MG Comet is equipped with an electric motor mounted on the front axle and is capable of 42 PS and 110 Nm. The 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack is IP67 rated and is claimed to return a range of 230 km on a single charge.

How did it fare in the real world though? Find out in the video linked above! Using a 3.3 kW charger, the MG Comet can be replenished to 100 per cent from zero in just seven hours while the 10 to 80 per cent charging will take five hours. The British manufacturer claims that the Comet will have low maintenance and an estimated cost of Rs. 519 per 1000 km.

The Comet has a futuristic exterior despite having a small stature and is the smallest passenger car currently on sale in India. It is the rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV.