MG Comet EV All Prices Revealed – Rs. 7.98 L To Rs. 9.98 L

The prices of all variants of the MG Comet EV have been revealed today as the top-end variant costs Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Just over a week ago, MG Motor India announced the price of the entry-level Comet EV in the domestic market and now the prices of the other two variants have been revealed. While the base Pace variant costs Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-spec Play and top-end Plush are priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

The range-topping model is Rs. 2 lakh costlier than the base trim and for that it gets a host of new features. Some of the highlights are a grey-finished interior, an all-digital 26.04 cm embedded LCD screen, power adjustable wing mirrors, smart start system, a digital key with Bluetooth tech, reverse parking camera and sensors, etc.

Customers choosing this particular variant will also get the latest iSmart technology with more than 55 in-car connected features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and floating twin 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system arranged side by side. The Play mid-level trim is equipped with all the features found in the Plush barring a few.

MG Comet EV Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) 1. Comet EV Pace Rs. 7.98 lakh 2. Comet EV Play Rs. 9.28 lakh 3. Comet EV Plush Rs. 9.98 lakh

The MG Comet EV is the second zero-emission offering from the British manufacturer locally and it competes directly against entry-level EVs such as Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. The two-door, four-seater has a futuristic exterior and is available in multiple colour schemes. It is currently the smallest passenger car on sale in India.

MG Comet EV Performance Specs Battery 17.7 kWh Li-ion IP67 Rated Electric Motor Capable Of 42 PS & 110 Nm Claimed Range 230 Km Charge Time 0-100% (7 Hrs), 10-80% (5 Hrs) Charger 3.3 kW AC Charger

MG Comet EV Dimensions Measurements Length 2,974 mm Width 1,505 mm Height 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,010 mm

The Comet uses a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a front axle mounted electric motor capable of 42 PS peak power and 110 Nm of torque. It has a claimed driving range of 230 km on a single charge and has the capability to return around 180 km in real-world conditions. It is underpinned by the GSEV skateboard platform and has several commonalities with the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia.

It can replenish back to 100 per cent from zero in 7 hours while the 10 to 80 per cent takes around 5 hours using the standard 3.3 kW charger. The Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Citroen eC3 is priced between Rs. 11.50 lakh and Rs. 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG claims that the charging cost per month is Rs. 519 on average while a buyback plan is also available. The listed prices are only eligible for the first 5,000 customers. The e-shield ownership experience enables vehicle warranty of three years, labor free services for three years, RSA for three years and battery warranty of eight years.