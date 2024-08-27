MG Cars Discount August 2024: Benefits Up To Rs. 6 Lakh

MG is offering hefty discounts across the range in August 2024; The flagship Gloster SUV gets the highest benefits of up to Rs. 6 lakh

MG Motor India will soon launch the Windsor EV in the Indian market on September 11. The Gloster Facelift is also lined up for a debut in the country by the end of this year. Ahead of its official launch, the current model is up for grabs with heavy discounts. In addition to this, the company is offering good discounts on all the models. Let’s have a look at the discounts on MG cars in August 2024.

MG Gloster, the brand’s flagship model in India is available with dealer-level discounts of up to Rs. 6 lakh. The 3-row SUV is soon due for a mid-life facelift update and the dealers are clearing the piled-up inventory. The Gloster rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq amongst others in the domestic market.

The MG Hector is also up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs, 3 lakh. It goes up against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier/Safari and Hyundai Alcazar in India. The SUV is available in both 5 and 7-seater configurations. The Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine under the hood.

MG is also offering discounts on the Astor SUV which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder amongst others in the country. The mid-size SUV can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh. It is available in two engine options i.e. a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3 litre turbo petrol unit.

The electric cars in the MG’s line-up, the ZS EV and Comet EV are also available with hefty discounts this month. The ZS EV gets up to Rs. 2.2 lakh off while the benefits on the Comet EV extend up to Rs. 90,000. The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 461 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Comet EV relies on a 17.3 kWh battery pack, claiming a range of 230 kilometres on one full charge cycle.

Disclaimer: The discount offers mentioned in this article may vary depending on several factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.