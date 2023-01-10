MG Cars At 2023 Auto Expo – MG6, Air EV, MG5, Small EV & More

MG will likely launch the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus at the 2023 Auto Expo along with showcasing a host of new models as well including small EV

MG Motor India is preparing to showcase a host of models at the 2023 Auto Expo scheduled for next week. The spotlight will certainly be on the Air EV, which will be unveiled in its conceptual form. The two-door city runaround will be launched in India this calendar year as a premium small hatchback with a decent enough range for the everyday commute.

The facelifted versions of the Hector and Hector Plus will also have their prices announced at the biennial motoring show. The 2023 MG Hector will gain a redesigned front fascia courtesy of a new grille section, sleeker headlamps and other visual updates. The new interior will receive a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with next-gen iSmart tech amongst other features.

The mid-life updates won’t likely get any mechanical revisions as the same 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol in mild hybrid and regular guises will continue. Back to the two-door Air EV, it will have an overall length of under 3 metres, making it the smallest EV in the market and it could have a range of around 250 km on a single charge.

The British manufacturer will also display the MG4 e-hatchback and the MG6 sedan powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing around 169 hp. It is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission in the global markets. The premium sedan could be considered for launch in the near future and MG could use the opportunity at the Auto Expo to gauge customer interest.

The MG5 electrified estate will also be on display and is already available in Europe with a 61 kWh battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of 402 km on a single charge. It is equipped with an electric motor developing 156 hp. In a typical MG fashion, it is packed with features including ADAS and the large bootspace will make for a practical vehicle.

Interaction based displays, technology showcases and experience centres from MG are also highly possible at its Pavillion in Greater Noida.