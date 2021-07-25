MG Astor (ZS Petrol) Spotted Inside & Out Ahead Of Launch In India

MG Astor will likely be offered in 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices

MG Motor India is expected to launch the petrol version of the ZS SUV in the domestic market around this festive season. The ZS EV was introduced as the brand’s second product back in January 2020 while the 2021 MY ZS EV debuted earlier this year. The British manufacturer has long been testing the petrol-spec ZS on public roads and to give it a unique identity, it will more likely be dubbed ‘Astor’.

The MG Astor will likely be slotted below the Hector mid-size SUV to strengthen the brand’s domestic SUV portfolio as the segment is witnessing plenty of action in recent years with more customers flocking towards it. The test prototype of the five-seater has been caught on camera in a parking lot revealing all the known information inside and out.

It will act as a direct rival to the gasoline-powered Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and could be aggressively priced. It is based on the facelifted ZS retailed in the global markets and the exterior boasts sharper LED headlamps with integrated Boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, and chromed hexagonal grille section.

But the grille inserts are similar to the latest ZS EV sold in India and the rear gets sculpted tailgate and wraparound LED tail lamps with an MG badge in the middle. The alloy wheels have a similar design as in the ZS EV as well. Other visual highlights are the raked front windshield, roof-integrated spoiler, high-mounted stop lamp, front and rear skid plate and roof rails.

A wide central air inlet in the lower part of the front bumper, sloping roofline and angular fog lamp housings give a sporty vibe to the mid-size SUV. The MG Astor will be rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The interior has an all-black theme and it will be equipped with ADAS-based safety features and assistive technologies.

A flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, premium chrome accents, a centrally-mounted 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, panoramic sunroof and wireless charging pad are expected.

Under the bonnet, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol could be available. The former produces around 118 bhp and 150 Nm while the latter kicks out 161 bhp and 230 Nm. A six-speed manual, a five-speed manual and a CVT could be offered.