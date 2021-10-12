Here, we compare the base variant of the newly-launched MG Astor with those of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

MG Motor India has launched the Astor midsize SUV in our market, at an introductory price of Rs. 9.78 lakh to Rs. 16.78 lakh. The manufacturer will open bookings officially on October 21. Currently, the two most popular midsize SUVs in India are Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and the Astor will have to fight off really tough competition to become popular in our market.

The base ‘Style’ variant of MG Astor is extremely well-loaded; it gets steering modes, leather wrapping (for dashboard, door trim, centre console), hill descent control, LED headlamps, automatic climate control, LED DRLs, fog lamps, rear defogger, keyless entry, electronic stability program (ESP), and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Astor ‘Style’ trim only has a 1.5-litre petrol engine on offer, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The base ‘E’ variant of Hyundai Creta is available with two engine options – a 1.5L petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm) – both available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol variant is priced at Rs. 10.16 lakh, while the diesel one is priced at Rs. 10.63 lakh.

The equipment list of Creta E also includes 16-inch steel wheels, projector headlamps, keyless entry, manual AC, manual ORVMs, rear AC vents, all power windows, manual height adjustment for driver seat, central locking, etc. There is no infotainment system on offer, or even a basic audio system.

As for Kia Seltos, its base ‘HTE’ trim is available with a choice between a 1.5L petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) or a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). The former is priced at Rs. 9.95 lakh, while the latter at Rs. 10.65 lakh.

Model Base variant price MG Astor Style Rs. 9.78 lakh (petrol) Hyundai Creta E Rs. 10.16 lakh (petrol)/Rs. 10.63 lakh (diesel) Kia Seltos HTE Rs. 9.95 lakh (petrol)/Rs. 10.65 lakh (diesel)

Other features on offer include projector headlamps, manual AC with rear vents, a 4-speaker audio system (with steering mounted controls), keyless entry, 16-inch steel wheels (with wheel covers), all power windows, driver seat height adjust (manual), central locking, etc.

Although MG Astor has a low entry price, it is the most feature-loaded SUV in this segment! It’s the best value-for-money deal among these three by a long shot, at least till the introductory prices last.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi