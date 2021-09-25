MG Astor Variant Details Leak Ahead Of Launch Next Month

MG Astor will be available with two engine options across seven trim levels and will have a few segment-first features on offer

MG Motor India will launch the Astor SUV in our market in early October 2021. The vehicle will come loaded with a lot of brilliant features, some of which will be first for the segment, like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and an AI personal assistant. Ahead of its launch, the trim range of the Astor has leaked online via type-approval certificates.

MG Astor will be available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor (110 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor (140 PS/220 Nm). The former can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an 8-step CVT, while the latter comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox.

The Astor 1.5L MT will be available in a total of six trim levels – Style, Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, and Sharp. The 1.5L CVT version of the SUV, on the other hand, will have seven grades on offer – Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red.

As for the 1.3L turbo AT, it will be also available in seven trim levels – Super, Smart STD, Smart, Sharp STD, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red – the same as the 1.5L CVT. Looking at the variants, it surely seems like the best equipment and features will be offered on the 1.5L CVT and 1.3L turbo AT versions, on the Savvy and Savvy Red grades to be specific, while the 1.5L MT is the only one to get the base ‘Style’ trim.

Apart from ADAS and AI tech, MG Astor will get a lot of other features, like a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth digital key, 360-degree camera, auto headlamps, etc.

Safety features like ESP, hill descent control, up to six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, and TPMS will also be offered here. MG Astor is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, this upcoming midsize MG SUV will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Renault Duster.