MG Astor Turbo v Hyundai Creta Turbo v Nissan Kicks Turbo – Comparison

Check out our three-way comparison of the turbo-petrol version of the newly-launched MG Astor with Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks

MG Motor India has launched its new midsize SUV in the Indian market, named ‘Astor’. MG Astor is essentially a petrol-powered version of the ZS EV sold in our market, but with a few aesthetic updates. The vehicle comes with a lot of impressive features and powerful engine options.

Carmakers these days have been offering turbo-petrol engines on a lot of their offerings, and MG has done the same with the Astor. Here, we have an on-paper comparison of the MG Astor (turbo) with the turbo-petrol versions of two other SUVs in this segment – Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.

MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Design and features

MG Astor gets a lot of segment-first features, like level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and an AI personal assistant. Other features on offer include a 10.1-inch infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), i-Smart connected car tech, wireless smartphone charging, fully-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Hyundai Creta is quite brilliantly equipped, with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), BlueLink connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, glovebox cooling, panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, etc., on offer.

Nissan Kicks has a frugal equipment list in comparison. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), NissanConnect connected car tech, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, etc. There is no sunroof on offer, but a 360-degree camera is available.

In terms of design, there isn’t really a clear winner between these three. MG Astor is quite a handsome car, with bold lines and a curvy exterior. Hyundai Creta has a rather controversial design, but that lends it a lot of road presence. Nissan Kicks looks the simplest here, and in all honesty, it is in dire need of a major update.

MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Powertrain

MG Astor’s turbo-petrol engine is a 1.3-litre unit, which is capable of generating 140 PS and 220 Nm. This motor is available with a single transmission option – a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox – which sends power to the front wheels.

Specifications MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Engine size 1,349cc Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Max. power 140 PS Max. torque 220 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT

As for Hyundai Creta, its turbo-petrol version comes with a 1.4-litre motor, which belts out 140 PS and 220 Nm. Gearbox options are limited to just one – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic – paired with a front-wheel-drive system.

Specifications Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo Engine size 1,353cc Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 140 PS Max. torque 242 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

Nissan Kicks is the most powerful of the lot, churning out 155 PS and 254 Nm from its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, and the SUV is only available in a front-wheel-drive layout.

Specifications Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo Engine size 1,330cc Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 155 PS Max. torque 254 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT

MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Price

MG Astor has the 1.3L turbo-petrol motor on just two trim levels – Smart and Sharp – priced at Rs. 15.88 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh, respectively. Even though these are just introductory prices, it is surprising to see such a feature-loaded SUV be priced so competitively.

Model Prices MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Rs. 15.88 lakh to Rs. 16.78 lakh Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo Rs. 16.83 to Rs. 17.87 lakh Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo Rs. 12.09 lakh to Rs. 14.64 lakh

Hyundai Creta only gets the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine on the top-spec SX and SX (O) trims, which is why it has a rather expensive starting price. Nissan Kicks 1.3L turbo is a lot more affordable in comparison, with a starting price of just Rs. 12.09 lakh.

All prices stated are ex-showroom, New Delhi