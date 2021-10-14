MG Astor Turbo v Hyundai Creta Turbo v Nissan Kicks Turbo – Comparison

Check out our three-way comparison of the turbo-petrol version of the newly-launched MG Astor with Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks
MG Motor India has launched its new midsize SUV in the Indian market, named ‘Astor’. MG Astor is essentially a petrol-powered version of the ZS EV sold in our market, but with a few aesthetic updates. The vehicle comes with a lot of impressive features and powerful engine options.
Carmakers these days have been offering turbo-petrol engines on a lot of their offerings, and MG has done the same with the Astor. Here, we have an on-paper comparison of the MG Astor (turbo) with the turbo-petrol versions of two other SUVs in this segment – Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.
MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Design and features
MG Astor gets a lot of segment-first features, like level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and an AI personal assistant. Other features on offer include a 10.1-inch infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), i-Smart connected car tech, wireless smartphone charging, fully-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, etc.
Hyundai Creta is quite brilliantly equipped, with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), BlueLink connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, glovebox cooling, panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, etc., on offer.
Nissan Kicks has a frugal equipment list in comparison. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), NissanConnect connected car tech, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, etc. There is no sunroof on offer, but a 360-degree camera is available.
In terms of design, there isn’t really a clear winner between these three. MG Astor is quite a handsome car, with bold lines and a curvy exterior. Hyundai Creta has a rather controversial design, but that lends it a lot of road presence. Nissan Kicks looks the simplest here, and in all honesty, it is in dire need of a major update.
MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Powertrain
MG Astor’s turbo-petrol engine is a 1.3-litre unit, which is capable of generating 140 PS and 220 Nm. This motor is available with a single transmission option – a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox – which sends power to the front wheels.
|Specifications
|MG Astor 1.3L Turbo
|Engine size
|1,349cc
|Engine type
|Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol
|Max. power
|140 PS
|Max. torque
|220 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed AT
As for Hyundai Creta, its turbo-petrol version comes with a 1.4-litre motor, which belts out 140 PS and 220 Nm. Gearbox options are limited to just one – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic – paired with a front-wheel-drive system.
|Specifications
|Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo
|Engine size
|1,353cc
|Engine type
|Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol
|Max. power
|140 PS
|Max. torque
|242 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DCT
Nissan Kicks is the most powerful of the lot, churning out 155 PS and 254 Nm from its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, and the SUV is only available in a front-wheel-drive layout.
|Specifications
|Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo
|Engine size
|1,330cc
|Engine type
|Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol
|Max. power
|155 PS
|Max. torque
|254 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed MT, CVT
MG Astor Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo – Price
MG Astor has the 1.3L turbo-petrol motor on just two trim levels – Smart and Sharp – priced at Rs. 15.88 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh, respectively. Even though these are just introductory prices, it is surprising to see such a feature-loaded SUV be priced so competitively.
|Model
|Prices
|MG Astor 1.3L Turbo
|Rs. 15.88 lakh to Rs. 16.78 lakh
|Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo
|Rs. 16.83 to Rs. 17.87 lakh
|Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo
|Rs. 12.09 lakh to Rs. 14.64 lakh
Hyundai Creta only gets the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine on the top-spec SX and SX (O) trims, which is why it has a rather expensive starting price. Nissan Kicks 1.3L turbo is a lot more affordable in comparison, with a starting price of just Rs. 12.09 lakh.
All prices stated are ex-showroom, New Delhi