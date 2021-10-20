MG Astor Savvy With ADAS Launched In India From Rs. 15.78 Lakh

MG Astor Savvy with ADAS is competitively priced and it offers Level 2 features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning

Just over a week ago, MG Motor India introduced the Astor midsize SUV slotting below the Hector in the domestic market and is priced competitively between Rs. 9.78 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Astor competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in the highly sought after space.

The Astor is retailed in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy trims. In the range-topping Sharp (Sharp VTi-Tech CVT and Sharp 220 Turbo AT), the ADAS package is offered as an option and it forms a new Savvy trim, priced between Rs. 15.78 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been made available only in the automatic trim levels.

The optional ADAS package equipped with the 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant is charged Rs. 80,000 in extra and if the Sangria Red interior is chosen, the prices increase further by Rs. 10,000 as the total stands at Rs. 15.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The Astor Savvy with the 1.3-litre petrol AT carries a sticker tag of Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is already equipped with the Sangria Red interior theme and the ADAS pack costs Rs. 60,000 over the respective Sharp trim with Rs. 16.78 lakh price tag. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine continues to develop 110 PS maximum power and 144 Nm while the 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol kicks out 140 PS and 220 Nm.

The former is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or an eight-step CVT while the latter can be had only with a six-speed torque converter AT. For the extra money you pay, the ADAS package enables a host of driver-assistive and safety features. The Level 2 ADAS makes way for adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection, and autonomous emergency braking.

Other highlights are lane departure warning and lane-keep assist. The Astor offers a feature-packed entry-level variant and the CVT trims are also competitively priced against rivals. The ADAS package is a segment-first addition into the Astor’s lineup and is also aggressively positioned as well to stand out in the highly crowded segment.