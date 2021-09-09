MG Astor (Hyundai Creta Rival) Official Debut on September 15

The forthcoming MG Astor will get a few segment-first features, like a personal AI assistant and level-2 autonomous safety tech

MG Motor India is all set to unveil its latest SUV, the Astor, on 15th September 2021. The SUV was partially revealed last month, when the manufacturer unveiled its new DriveAI tech for the Indian market. The Astor will come equipped with a personal AI assistant, along with level-2 autonomous safety features, both of which will be firsts for its segment.

MG Astor is essentially a petrol-powered version of the ZS EV, but gets changes in the design department. The front fascia consists of restyled LED headlights and a different grille, and a new bumper. The alloy wheels have a different design as well, but the overall silhouette won’t be too different compared to the India-spec ZS EV.

There will be plenty of changes to the interior too. The Astor will get the same dashboard design as the ZS EV, but with a different colour theme and upholstery options. Also, the AI personal assistant will sit on top of the dashboard. The Astor will get plenty of other features, like a digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, voice-operated sunroof, etc.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be available as standard on this upcoming SUV. The ADAS safety features will include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking system, roadside sign assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beam assist, etc. Other than that, we expect multiple airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, etc, to be available as well.

The powertrain options of the Astor haven’t been revealed yet, but as per speculations, two petrol engines will be available. This could include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Both manual and automatic gearbox choices will be available on the forthcoming SUV.

Upon launch, likely to happen in the coming months, MG Astor will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, etc. We’ll bring you all the latest updates, so be sure to keep watching this space for further developments.