MG Astor Detailed Review & Mileage Test After 1,000 Km – Video

MG Motor India introduced the Astor midsize SUV in October 2021. It is currently priced between Rs. 10.51 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.42 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The Astor is nothing but the petrol-powered version of the facelifted ZS sold in the global markets and it comes with a number of segment-first features.

It competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV space. The five-seater measuring 4.3 metres in length has been well received amongst customers. The first batch comprising 5,000 units was sold out within 20 minutes.

The SUV is 1,809 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase length of 2,585 mm. The MG Astor is sold in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trim levels. The top-end variants are equipped with ADAS based driver assistive and safety features. Under the hood, the midsize SUV comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain.

The former produces 110 PS and 144 Nm and the latter makes 140 PS maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5L gasoline mill is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an eight-step CVT while the turbocharged unit is available with a six-speed automatic transmission. In the video linked above, we have given you a comprehensive review of the Astor.

We rode the MG Astor for over 1,000 km as we started from Delhi and went all the way to Amritsar and back to Delhi as the video gives you a clear indication of its mileage as well. It is loaded with features such as a seven-inch digital console, heated wing mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other highlights are Level 2 ADAS tech enabling autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and forward collision warning, six-way power adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, iSmart tech and so on.