MG Astor (Creta/Seltos Rival) Launch Expected By Festive Season

MG Astor is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol or a 1.3-litre turbo petrol; both manual and CVT could be offered

MG Motor India is will more likely introduce the petrol-powered ZS SUV in the domestic market around this festive season and it has been spotted testing a number of times already. The British manufacturer’s Indian portfolio comprises the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV. The ZS EV debuted following the introduction of the Hector mid-size SUV.

The brand has been performing well and it has gained positive feedback amongst customers and over the last two years, its reach has also been expanded across the country. The SAIC-owned company is looking to foray into a more volume bearing segment with the petrol-spec ZS, which could be called the Astor. It will compete against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos amongst a host of mid-size SUVs.

MG already sells the facelifted ZS SUV in the international markets and it will be the one making its way to India, judging by the spy images. On the outside, the MG Astor comes with a hexagonal honeycomb meshed front grille as opposed to the 3D spoked unit in the electrified ZS, angular LED projector headlamps and wide central air intake in the lower part of the bumper.

The overall silhouette remains identical to the ZS EV with the presence of a sloping roofline, sharp LED tail lamps, roof-integrated spoiler, two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, red brake callipers, blackened pillar section, black body cladding, etc. The MG Astor will be manufactured at the brand’s production facility in Halol, Gujarat.

The interior will be packed with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, soft-touch dashboard, an all-digital instrument cluster, iSmart connectivity based features with OTA updates, air purifier, steering mounted controls, cruise control, and a slew of assistive and safety tech.

As for the performance, the MG Astor could be equipped with two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated mill could produce around 118 bhp and 150 Nm while the 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol could kick out 161 bhp and 230 Nm. A six-speed manual, a five-speed manual and a CVT auto could be part of the transmission choices.