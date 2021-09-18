MG Astor (Creta Rival) Detailed In Walkaround Video

MG Astor will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with three transmission choices

MG Motor India will become the latest entrant to step foot into the midsize SUV segment courtesy of the Astor. The British manufacturer sells the ZS EV as its second product for India as it debuted following the Hector. While the Hector is also positioned in the midsize SUV space, the Astor will be pitched directly against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, upcoming VW Taigun and Renault Duster.

The MG Astor is essentially the petrol-powered version of the IC-engined ZS facelift sold in the international markets and it will go up firmly against Hyundai Creta with an overall length of 4.3 metres. The Astor has finally been revealed officially ahead of its market entry in the early parts of October 2021 and is expected to carry an aggressive price list.

The five-seater could be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it boasts an appealing exterior, which can be clearly observed in the detailed walkaround video we have included below. It features a hexagonal Celestial front grille with redesigned front bumper and fog lamp housings and sharper headlamps with LED DRLs.

Elsewhere you could also find, a restyled rear bumper with faux dual exhaust tips, faux skid plate, wraparound LED tail lamps, newly designed 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and so on. The interior is a major highlight of the MG Astor as it packs several segment-first features and technologies to differentiate itself from the competition.

It comprises a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-SIM connectivity, AI-based personal assistance, panoramic sunroof, seven-inch digital cluster, six-way power adjustable driver seat, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control system, heated wing mirrors, and three cabin theme options such as two-tone Iconic Ivory, Sangria Red and Tuxedo Black.

The Astor becomes the first SUV in its segment to have Level 2 ADAS capabilities enabling

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, etc. It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol option. The former gets a six-speed manual and a CVT while the latter comes with only a six-speed AT.