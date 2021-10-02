MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT – Detailed Comparison

Check out our on-paper specifications comparison of the MG Astor (1.3L turbo) and Volkswagen Taigun GT, to see which is the better pick overall

MG Motor is all set to launch the Astor in the Indian market in the coming days. This upcoming midsize SUV will get a lot of premium features, and there will be two engine options available on it – a naturally-aspirated 1.5L petrol motor and a turbocharged 1.3L petrol motor. The latter is sure to offer impressive performance, and the company is expecting a largely positive response for the turbo-petrol variants of the Astor.

VW Taigun was launched in the Indian market just a little while ago, and it gets a performance-spec GT trim level as well. Here, we compare the VW Taigun GT with MG Astor turbo, to see how they stack up against each other.

MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT – Exterior and dimensions

MG Astor has an extremely interesting design, and it looks quite attractive. The front fascia is adorned by a chrome-studded grille and a pair of dagger-shaped headlights. The side profile is not as boxy as some of its rivals, but it does get black plastic cladding and roof rails like others in the segment. The taillights are sharp-looking as well, and the rear bumper gets a silver-finished faux bash plate. Volkswagen Taigun also has an extremely handsome design; it gets rectangular LED headlights flanking a rectangular grille, and the front bumper gets chrome inserts. The LED taillights have a single-piece design, and the rear bumper also gets sporty chrome embellishment. The SUV also gets black plastic cladding all around and prominent roof rails.

Dimensions MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Volkswagen Taigun GT Length 4,323mm 4,221mm Width 1,809mm 1,760mm Height 1,650mm 1,612mm Wheelbase 2,585mm 2,651mm

MG Astor is larger than VW Taigun GT in terms of length, width, as well as height. However, the Taigun has a longer wheelbase than the Astor, and the short overhangs at the front and rear give it a sportier look. That said, both SUVs look good and have comparable road presence.

MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT – Interior and features

MG Astor has an extremely premium interior, and it employs a lot of soft-touch material for an upmarket feel. Apart from the 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment touchscreen and a 7.0-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, it gets a personal AI assistant that resides on the dashboard. Level-2 autonomous safety systems are also available here.

Other features on offer include i-Smart connected car tech, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable driver seat, 360-degree camera, keyless entry and go, e-parking brake (with auto-hold), power-adjustable ORVMs (heated), TPMS, up to 6 airbags, etc. On the equipment front, the MG easily pulls ahead of the VW.

The cabin of the Taigun GT also has a premium design and feel. The dashboard and centre console get coloured inserts (matching the exterior paint), which look extremely sporty and upmarket. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (in a funky housing), and the top-spec GT Plus grade also gets an 8.0-inch fully-digital instrument console.

There are plenty of other features on offer as well, like automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, keyless entry and go, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, rear parking camera, tyre pressure deflation warning, electronic differential lock system, 6 airbags, etc.

MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT – Powertrain

MG Astor’s turbo-petrol engine is a 1.3-litre unit, which belts out 140 PS of peak power and 220 Nm of maximum torque. There is a single transmission option available on this engine, which is a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic.

VW Taigun GT is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, which is capable of generating 150 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Technical specs MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Volkswagen Taigun GT Engine size 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol Max. power 140 PS 150 PS Max. torque 220 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

The Taigun GT has a larger engine and makes more power, and it even gets the choice of a manual transmission. MG Astor is less powerful and only get an automatic gearbox option. In the powertrain department, it is the VW that takes the win.

MG Astor 1.3L Turbo Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT – Price and verdict

MG is yet to reveal the price of the Astor in the Indian market, but considering all the equipment it has on offer, we expect it to be on the expensive side. As for the Taigun, its 1.5L turbo-petrol variants – GT and GT Plus – are priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively. For technophiles, the Astor 1.3L turbo is the better choice due to its long list of features, but if performance is a higher priority, then the Taigun GT is the better pick.