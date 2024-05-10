MG ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Hector, Astor, ZS EV & Comet Launched

MG 100-Year Limited Edition for Hector, Astor, ZS EV and Comet gain a new colour scheme and cosmetic enhancements

MG has today announced the launch of the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ featuring the iconic ‘Evergreen’ colour deeply rooted in over 110 years of British racing history. The limited edition has been made available in MG Hector with a starting price of Rs. 21.20 lakh, MG ZS EV at Rs. 24.18 lakh, MG Astor at Rs. 14.81 lakh and MG Comet at Rs. 9.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

These special editions feature a striking dark green exterior with a starry black roof and dark-coloured accents. The rear tailgate sports a ‘100-Year Edition’ badge, indicating the limited-edition status. Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered on the front headrests, adding a sporty touch that pays tribute to the brand’s racing heritage.

The MG ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ also gain an ‘Evergreen’ themed head unit along with the customisable widget colour. Speaking on the new launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said,

“The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. The ‘Evergreen’ colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come.”

In 1924, MG was founded as Morris Garages under the guidance of British automotive pioneer William Morris. The brand’s development was driven by General Manager Cecil Kimber, who had a vision for creating faster cars with a sportier look. By 1930, MG launched its first model, the 14/28 Super Sports, which was based on the Morris Oxford platform but designed with a sleek two-seater body.

This car could achieve speeds of up to 65 mph (103 kmph), setting the stage for MG’s legacy in sports cars and innovative automotive design. In 1931, MG etched its name into the record books with the MG EX120, famously known as “The Magic Midget.” This groundbreaking car set a land speed record for 750cc vehicles, reaching a top speed of 103.13 mph (166 kmph). The brand is currently owned by China’s SAIC.