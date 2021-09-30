Mercedes-Maybach GLS S-Class Edition 100 Revealed

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 will be equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 557 hp, while the S-Class Edition 100 will draw power from a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 putting out 612 hp

Mercedes-Maybach is the epitome of automobile luxury, and now Maybach is celebrating the centenary of its first product ever. To commemorate the special occasion, Mercedes-Maybach has introduced a special edition variant for two of the most luxurious offerings that the German carmaker retails in the world – GLS and S-Class.

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed the Edition 100 limited-run models of the two luxury cars which further adds an extra layer of comfort and packs some extra goodies to the already extensive list. Limited to 100 units each, the GLS and S-Class Edition 100 are finished in the same hand-painted, two-tone Cirrus Silver & Nautical Blue.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand logo along with the Edition 100 inscription can be seen on the C-pillar of the special edition S-Class and the D-pillar of the special edition GLS. Both the cars get a unique set of grey-coloured forged alloy wheels. The interior features a special design of leather which can be had in either design crystal white or silver grey pearl. The Edition 100 models will also be offered with a car cover featuring the iconic Mercedes-Maybach double M logo, along with a fine handmade file case made of soft crystal white or black leather. This case can be used to store vehicle documents or even car keys. Moreover, the special edition cars also have more soundproofing than their regular counterparts.

Apart from that, Mercedes-Maybach has also partnered with Robbe & Berking, the German silver flatware, hollowware and barware making company to offer silver champagne flutes with a special engraving. There’s also a fountain pen with an 18-carat gold nib, 100 diamonds and a mother-of-pearl cap, created in collaboration with its licensing partner, Maybach Icons of Luxury. Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Edition 100 packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that belts out 557 horsepower, while the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition 100 makes use of a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 612 hp. Both the cars get Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard.