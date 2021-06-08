Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs. 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and it can be had with a four- or five-seater cabin

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in the domestic market. The first SUV introduced under the Maybach brand is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and is part of a host of new launches for this year. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is available in the international markets since 2019.

Sitting at the top of the German luxury carmaker’s SUV range, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs. 2.43 crore (ex-showroom, pan India) as it is significantly priced higher than the standard GLS. It locks horn with Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante and Range Rover Autobiography in the Indian market.

To give it an exclusive look, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has given the GLS 600 a unique chromed front grille specific to Maybach with vertical slats, heavy appliance of chrome on the bumper, large multi-spoke 23-inch wheels, front and rear skid plates, dual-tone exterior theme, Maybach logo on the D-pillar, chrome accents down the sides and rear and prominent wheel arches.

Elsewhere, you could see chrome inserts on the pillars, chromed window line, grey roof rails, horizontal LED tail lamps, twin chromed exhaust pipes, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, etc. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 can be had with a four-seater or five-seater cabin and the wheelbase length stands at 3,135 mm. The rear occupants have legroom of 1,103 mm.

The four-seater gets a fixed centre console along with a refrigerator for storing champagne and silver champagne flutes, rear seats with reclining function, Nappa leather seats, panoramic sunroof with opaque roller blinds, ventilated massaging seats, twin 12.3-inch screens (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for instrumentation) and so on.

As for the performance, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain works in tandem with a 48V EQ Boost system, helping in offering an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels.