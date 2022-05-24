Mercedes C-Class EV To Launch In 2024, Will Rival Tesla Model 3

Mercedes-Benz is planning to expand its EV range rapidly, and an electric equivalent of the C-Class sedan is in the works currently

Mercedes-Benz will soon add an electric equivalent of the C-Class sedan to its range in 2024. This new model won’t be based on the existing C-Class platform, nor on the EVA platform that underpins the EQE and EQS sedans. Instead, it will be built on the new MMA platform, which will debut next year.

The MMA or Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture will be utilised by the German automaker for its future compact and midsize EVs. Interestingly, this new platform is also compatible with IC engines, but EVs are the priority. Mercedes is committed to offering an electric alternative to every model in its lineup by 2025, which is quite an ambitious endeavour.

This new C-Class-equivalent EV will be a direct competitor to Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, and Polestar 2 in international markets. Its design is expected to be inspired by the EQXX prototype, with dimensions in the same range as the current-gen C-Class. Details about the electric powertrain are a mystery, but we expect both the driving range and performance to be impressive.

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation battery tech currently, which is expected to have a significantly higher energy density than the existing ones. For reference, the 100 kW battery pack – by CATL – on the fully-functional EQXX prototype is around half the size and two-thirds the weight of the 107.8 kW battery pack of EQS.

With smaller and lighter batteries, the automaker would be able to improve the range, performance, and efficiency of its future EVs. Mercedes-Benz is also looking at solid-state battery technology, which could be a step further in the EV revolution. This new tech will likely debut post 2025.

The upcoming electric equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is also expected to make its way to the Indian market, likely only months after its international launch. It could even be locally assembled here, to keep the costs in check and help it be more competitive. It is worth mentioning that Tesla has put its plans for an India launch on hold, due to import taxes on fully imported cars.

Images are for representation only