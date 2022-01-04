Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept EV Unveiled With 1,000 Km Range

The Vision EQXX Concept features an aerodynamic exterior, sustainable yet luxurious interior, and an extremely efficient electric powertrain

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off the Vision EQXX concept EV at CES 2022. The prototype has been designed to showcase “how efficient, sustainable and luxurious electromobility can be”, as per the manufacturer’s official statement. The concept EV can deliver a maximum driving range of 1,000 km on a single charge, with a consumption rating of under 10 kWh per 100 kilometres.

To maximise efficiency, the EV has an extremely aerodynamic exterior, with a drag coefficient of just 0.17, even better than the EQS. This doesn’t compromise the styling though, with the Vision EQXX being an extremely handsome and elegant car. The interior is as luxurious and premium as one expects from a Mercedes-Benz, but with the added benefit of sustainability.

The cabin utilises materials made out of mushrooms, bamboos, cactus, vegan silk, and recycled PET bottles. Despite the lack of any animal-sourced products here, the comfort and luxury aren’t lacking in any way, while the carbon footprint has been reduced by half. The highlight of the interior, however, is the 47.5-inch OLED display (with 8K resolution) that covers almost the entirety of the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX draws power from a 100 kWh battery pack, which has an extremely high energy density – 200 Wh/kg. The electric powertrain of the EQXX has an energy efficiency of 95 per cent, and the EV even gets solar cells on the roof, which can help replenish the battery while on the move.

Mercedes-Benz has stated that on a good day, the solar cells can add up to 25 km of driving range to the car, which although not much, is very useful. The solar energy is stored in a separate battery pack, and it’s used for powering the lights, infotainment system, climate control system, etc.

Although just a prototype, Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a road-legal prototype electric car. Also, the carmaker has stated that it is very close to production, and we expect to see the actual production-spec version debut globally in a year or two. Most of the features and tech showcased here will likely make their way to the production model.