Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite Launched In India At Rs. 1.10 Crore

A new range-topping variant of the V-Class has been launched in India with a new BS6-compliant engine

Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd has launched a new top of the line ‘Elite’ variant for the V-Class luxury MPV, which was launched earlier this year. The V-Class Elite carries a price tag of Rs. 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), and is based on the 2020 facelift of the V-Class which was globally launched in March this year.

Up until now, the German carmaker offered the V-Class in India in two trims, namely Expression and Exclusive, which are priced at Rs 68.4 lakh and Rs 81.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). These two models will be continued alongside the new Elite trim.

Being based on the facelifted version of the internationally sold V-Class, the new variant features minor updates to the exteriors, including a new mesh pattern on the grille, sleeker headlamps and a large air intake in the front bumper. The Elite trim also features a set of all-new 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, and optional 18-inch wheels.

The Elite variant will only be offered in long-wheelbase six-seat version and will be getting a host of new features including plush captain seats with heating, cooling and massaging functions, a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, ambient lighting, sliding doors, a refrigerator in the central console and an optional panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety tech, the V-Class Elite gets Attention Assist, a 360-degree camera with active park assist, six airbags, and Agility Control, along with Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Pre-Safe’ package. Apart from the existing paint schemes, Mercedes-Benz will offer the V-Class Elite with three new colour options, including Steel Blue, Selenite Grey and Graphite Grey.

The V-Class Elite gets an all new 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 161 hp of max power and 380 Nm peak torque, and is BS6-compliant. The engines comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, and can make the MPV reach a speed of 100 kmph in just 11 seconds from standstill.

The V-Class has no direct rival in the Indian market as of now, however Toyota is in works of bringing the Vellfire to our market. The Japanese carmaker has already begun taking bookings for the luxury MPV, and deliveries will likely be started in the first half of 2020.