Mercedes-Benz Tops Luxury Car Sales, Followed By BMW & JLR

Here’s how the luxury car brands performed on the sales tally in August this year, as Audi recorded a 10 fold increase in sales

The nation has witnessed a hike in the sales of luxury cars in August this year. While Mercedes-Benz ruled the roost by posting the highest figure on the sales tally, BMW wasn’t too far behind either. Mercedes-Benz registered sales of 1,070 units last month. In August last year, the carmaker could only retail 497 units across the nation. This is a YoY growth of roughly 101 per cent.

Following hot on the heels is another German marque – BMW. The carmaker managed to post a sales figure of 692 units. Hence, registering a YoY growth of 68 per cent, in comparison to the 411 units sold in the same month last year.

Respectfully taking the third sport is Jaguar Land Rover with a sale of 237 units. Thus, clocking an increment of 104 per cent on a YoY basis. Next on the list is Volvo. The brand retailed a total of 130 units in the country. It is a hike of 37 units when compared to the sales of the same month last year. On a YoY basis, Volvo marked a growth of 39 per cent only.

Audi, on the other hand, could manage to record sales of 99 units, which came from the CBU models only. Interestingly, this is a 10 fold increase, in comparison to the 9 units sold in the same month last year.

Moving on to Porsche and Lamborghini, these brands could record sales of 43 and 8 units, respectively. While Porsche clocked a YoY growth of roughly 500 per cent, the Italian supercar brand clocked a 7 fold YoY increase. Currently, Lamborghini sells only three models in the Indian market – Aventador, Huracan, and Urus.

Nationwide sales for Bentley for August stood at 5 units only. In the same month last year, the luxury carmaker could only sell 1 unit. This simply comes to a 400 per cent YoY increase. Last but surely not the least on this list is the brand that is often referred to as the epitome of luxury – Rolls Royce. Well, a total of 3 rollers rolled off the showroom floors in the country last month.