Mercedes Benz India’s Assembly Plant Found Violating Pollution Norms

Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune is failing to stick with the pollution regulations established by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)

An inspection conducted on August 23, 2024 revealed that the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, is failing to stick with the pollution regulations established by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). This discovery has raised plenty of eyebrows, given the high reputation Mercedes-Benz holds in the automotive sector.

Mercedes-Benz, as a frontrunner in the luxury auto market, is expected to lead by example in adopting sustainable production methods. The present failure to meet environmental standards is a serious issue and represents a departure from the high expectations associated with a brand of such prestige.

Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of MPCB (Maharashtra Pollution Control Board) said, “We are committed to upholding high environmental standards and ensuring that all industrial activities within our jurisdiction adhere to pollution control regulations,”. He also noted, “We expect full cooperation from Mercedes Benz in addressing these issues promptly.”

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Spied In India Ahead Of Launch

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has responded to this issue by directing its regional officer to enforce immediate compliance at the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant. This will include a thorough review of the plant’s operations and the implementation of required corrective measures. As an immediate step, the MPCB has also forfeited Mercedes-Benz’s bank guarantee of Rs. 25 lakh.

The MPCB has stated that it remains committed to upholding environmental sustainability and will closely monitor the situation to ensure that compliance is achieved. It is tasked with enforcing environmental laws and regulations throughout Maharashtra. Its main goals are to prevent and control pollution while fostering sustainable development.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA Launched In India At Rs. 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has responded by saying it has not received any formal notice from the MPCB regarding the alleged violations. The German luxury company has expressed its readiness to cooperate fully with authorities and offer necessary documentation and implement corrective measures if needed. We will have to wait and see what really pans out from this situation as more details are expected to emerge soon.