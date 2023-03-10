Mercedes-Benz Hikes Price By Up To Rs. 12 Lakh – New Price List

Mercedes-Benz hikes price of all models as the entry-level A200 sees an increase of Rs. 2 lakh and the range-topping Maybach S580’s price is up by Rs. 12 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced the price hike of all models across its domestic portfolio. The new prices will come into effect from April 1, 2023 as the brand cites depreciation, increase in input and logistical costs as the key reasons.

The prices have been increased by up to 5 per cent as the most expensive Maybach S580 is dearer by Rs. 12 lakh. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz A200 sees a hike of Rs. 2 lakh while the A220 d, GLA 200 and G220 d endure a similar jump in their respective price tags.

The A200’s new price stands at Rs. 44 lakh while the A220 d costs Rs. 46 lakh, GLA 200 at Rs. 48.50 lakh and the G220 d at Rs. 50 lakh. The C200 and C200 d are now priced at Rs. 60 lakh and Rs. 61 lakh respectively – each up by Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz Models New Price 1. A200 Rs. 44 lakh 2. A220 d Rs. 46 lakh 3. GLA 200 Rs. 48.50 lakh 4. GLA 220d Rs. 50 lakh 5. C200 Rs. 60 lakh 6. C200 d Rs. 61 lakh 7. E200 Rs. 76 lakh 8. E220 d Rs. 77 lakh 9. GLE 300d 4Matic Rs. 90 lakh 10. GLE 400d 4Matic Rs. 1.08 crore 11. GLS 400d 4Matic Rs. 1.29 crore 12. S350 d Rs. 1.71 crore 13. S450 4Matic Rs. 1.80 crore 14. Maybach S580 Rs. 2.69 crore 15. EQS 580 Rs. 1.59 crore

The Mercedes-Benz E200 and E220 d’s prices are up by Rs. 3.5 lakh each as they will cost Rs. 76 lakh and Rs. 77 lakh respectively from April 1, 2023. The GLE 300d 4Matic and GLE 400d 4Matic are priced at Rs. 90 lakh and Rs. 1.08 crore respectively with a hike of Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic is priced at Rs. 1.29 crore compared to the old price of Rs. 1.19 crore as it sees a big hike of Rs. 10 lakh. The S350 d and S450 4Matic have witnessed a price jump of Rs. 6 lakh each – Rs. 1.71 crore for S350 d and Rs. 1.80 crore for the S450 4Matic.

The Maybach S580 previously had a price of Rs. 2.57 crore and courtesy of the Rs. 12 lakh hike, it is now up to Rs. 2.69 crore. The EQS 580 is now expensive by Rs. 4 lakh and thus it costs Rs. 1.59 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).