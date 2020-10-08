Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC can do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds and it develops 408 horsepower and 765 Nm of peak torque

The switch to zero-emission mobility is inevitably but the transition does happen slowly in countries like India due to various factors. However, it does not stop carmakers from showing their technological prowess and introduce eco-friendly vehicles as the first major step ahead of a possible revolution. Mercedes-Benz is determined to make a mark and thus launched the country’s first EV in the luxury space today.

The German manufacturer has introduced the EQC and it will certainly have a first mover advantage. The EQC opens up a wide spectrum for luxury EVs to come in the future as its main rivals and fellow compatriots are eyeing the same space. The EQC will have to face its international competitors in India as well as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron will arrive soon domestically.

Mercedes-Benz has often been at the forefront of revolutionary technologies and the EQC follows the same route in an aim to harbinger a range of electric vehicles based on the EQ brand. The zero-emission crossover has been priced at Rs. 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 50 units and it will be targetting customers wanting to contribute to a greener environment, especially in a country like ours.

Let’s look into the important performance details first! The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes equipped with a Li-ion battery having 80 kWh capacity and it powers two asynchronous motors mounted on each axle. The combined power output stands at 408 horsepower and the peak torque is at a massive 765 Nm. Its electric nature helps the EQC in reaching zero to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

The top speed of the Mercedes-Benz EQC is at 180 kmph and the certified driving range of a single charge stands at km. The battery warranty is offered for eight years and the EQC can be charged to 100 per cent in around 10 hours. The SC fast charger further reduces the time as it replenishes from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour and half.

Based on the GLC, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is loaded with comfort, convenience, technology and safety oriented features. It gets a large 12.3-inch twin infotainment screens (TFT unit for instrument panel and the other for infotainment) with MBUX system enabling ‘Hey Mercedes‘ voice assistant, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, ambient lighting and so on.

It also gains Energizing comfort control, massage provision on the front row, and so on. Using the MBUX system, owners can access 100+ charging stations across 48 cities in India. Brought into the country via CBU route, the electric crossover features the overall silhouette of GLC alongside and boasting black panel grille section, wing-like LED headlamps and an LED strip light above the grille.