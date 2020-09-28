Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch On October 8

Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to make a big impact in the luxury EV space and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds

Mercedes-Benz’s India division has today released a statement revealing the official launch date of the EQC. Scheduled to go on sale on October 8, the EQC was earlier announced to make its debut in April 2020 but the health crisis has certainly postponed the market entry of one of the highly anticipated luxury vehicles domestically in recent times.

The German manufacturer introduced the EQ electric vehicle brand at the beginning of this year and its first product for India is undoubtedly the EQC. It will be retailed here after being brought into the country via CBU channel and expect the price range to hover around Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). Mercedes-Benz will be looking to appeal to upscale EV buyers with its first mover advantage.

The local market will see the arrival of luxury-based electric vehicles thick and fast in the coming years. The EQC looks unlike any other IC-engined powered Mercedes-Benz you see on the public roads courtesy of its unique styling details by being a zero-emission SUV. The exterior comprises of a rather clean side profile and flowing bodywork especially up front.



They are embellished by the abundant use of chrome across the surfaces. The Mercedes-Benz EQC features a prominent horizontal chrome grille section with multiple slats, surrounded by a thick chrome element in U-shape while the large LED headlamps and boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights fit well into the design. It gets blue accents within the headlamp cluster and on the wheels.

The rear comes with wraparound LED tail lamps in full-width connection and the sides boast chromed window line, as well as a large greenhouse in general to accommodate a roomy cabin. As for the interior, the Mercedes-Benz EQC does not use many physical buttons and instead the centre of attraction will be on the driver-focussed 12.3-inch dual screens and the trackpad fitted console.



As for the performance, it uses two electric motors effectively making the system an AWD. The combined system output stands at 402 bhp and 765 Nm of peak torque and the Li-ion battery pack helps in achieving a claimed driving of up to 471 km on a single charge. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.