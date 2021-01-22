Mercedes-Benz EQA Unveiled, Offers 426 Km Driving Range

The Mercedes-Benz EQA, based on the 2021 GLA, is the new entry-level EV in the German luxury carmaker’s lineup

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the fully-electric EQA compact SUV internationally. The vehicle shares its platform with the GLA, instead of being built on a unique, EV-specific architecture. Several changes have been made to the platform though, to accomodate the electric powertrain.

The EQA will initially be available in a single variant, named ‘250’, which will have a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. The battery pack of the vehicle is rated at 66.5 kWh (usable), which is good for a driving range of up to 426 km (WLTP certified). The maximum power and torque are rated at 190 PS and 375 Nm, and the car can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in a claimed time of 8.9 seconds.

The battery takes just 30 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent via a 100 kW DC fast charger, while regular 11 kW AC charger charges up the battery completely in 6 hours. More variants of the EQA are expected to arrive later, including a performance-oriented model with up to 272 PS of rated peak power and electric AWD.

Mercedes EQA is based on GLA, and it shows in the exterior design. There are a few differences though, like the front grille being replaced by a black panel, like the EQC. The panel gets a pair of fibre-optic strips running horizontally across, with the three-point star logo in the middle. The massive 20-inch alloy wheels (optional) with multi-spoke design look extremely beautiful.

The tail section has been redesigned, with a single-piece design for the LED taillamps. The blacked-out roof, with black roof rails, further enhances the styling. The interior of the EQA gets the same layout as the 2021 GLA, the highlight of which is the massive combined display housing for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The upholstery and trim inserts are different though.

Buyers can also opt for a full-colour head-up display on the car, and Mercedes me app allows owners to remotely control certain features. Safety features on the EQA include lane-keep assist, brake assist (with autonomous emergency braking), 360-degree camera, active blindspot-assist, active parking assist, steering assist, and traffic sign assist.

There is no official word about when and if the 2021 Mercedes EQA will launch in India. That said, we do expect the vehicle to make its way to our market soon. Last year, the German manufacturer debut the EQ sub-brand in our country with the EQC, and we expect the EV lineup to expand further in the near future.