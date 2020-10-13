Mercedes-Benz Confirms Three New EVs – EQS SUV, EQE Sedan & EQE SUV

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is planning to expand its electric vehicle portfolio, and has confirmed the development of three new EVs

Mercedes-Benz has recently confirmed that it is working on three new electric cars – EQE sedan, EQE SUV and EQS SUV. The EQS SUV and EQE sedan will debut by 2022, while the EQE SUV will arrive in 2023. All three vehicles will be based on the brand’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), that also underpins the upcoming EQS sedan, which is expected to be unveiled officially by the end of this year.

Mercedes-Benz plans to have at least ten EVs in its range by 2025, and has announced that it will invest up to €10 billion for it. The brand is developing a dedicated platform for compact and medium-sized EVs as well, called Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). The new platform is expected to spawn production cars in 2025.

Mercedes-Benz has also entered a Joint Venture with Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation in China. The latter is expected to manufacture at least one of these upcoming models. Also, the entry-level EQA SUV is also expected to start production by the end of this year, and the EQB SUV and EQS sedan will begin production next year.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, was quoted at a virtual conference saying, “Our strategy is designed to avoid non-core activities to focus on winning where it matters: dedicated electric vehicles and proprietary car software. We will take action on structural costs, target strong and sustained profitability.”

“With this new strategy we are announcing our clear commitment to the full electrification of our product portfolio and our determination to ensure the business is fully carbon-neutral, in line with our Ambition 2039 target,” he continued.

The German manufacturer has also confirmed that its sub-brands – AMG, Maybach, and G – will also offer electrified powertrains in the near future. These could be fully-electric, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrains (the last one seems most likely, especially for performance-oriented models). Not only that, but the Mercedes has also announced that it will launch its own in-house developed operating software, dubbed MB.OS, by 2024.