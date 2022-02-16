Mercedes-AMG EQE Unveiled With 687 PS Power & 533 Km Range

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ can be bought with AMG Dynamic Plus Package and it increases the power to 687 PS and 1000 Nm of peak torque

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+ with the former boasting a dual-motor setup driving all four wheels and developing 476 PS and 858 Nm. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds before topping out an electronically limited top speed of 210 kmph. It is equipped with a 90.6 kWh Li-ion battery pack enabling 462 km to 533 km range in the WLTP cycle.

Using a standard 11 kW charger or an optional 22 kW charger, the EQE 43 4MATIC can be charged but it has a DC fast charging capability of up to 170 kW as 180 km range can be achieved in just 15 minutes after plugging in. The more performance-oriented EQE 53 4MATIC+ comes with an upgraded version of the dual electric motor setup with an AWD system.

It has a peak power output of 626 PS and 950 Nm of torque with the zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds and 220 kmph top speed. It has a WLTP estimated range between 444 km and 518 km. Consumers can choose the AMG Dynamic Plus Package that increases the power to 687 PS and 1,000 Nm and it helps in achieving 0-100 kmph dash in 3.3 seconds with 20 kmph higher top speed at 240 kmph.

The highlighting exterior features are a shut-off front grille with vertical chrome slats, sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a coupe-like roofline, AMG badging, aggressive front and rear bumpers with body-coloured accents and glossy black finish, sporty front splitter, a prominent rear spoiler, sculpted bootlid, raked rear windshield, full-width LED tail lamps, etc.

On the inside, the 2022 EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+ that will sit below the EQS 53 4MATIC+ feature Nappa leather as optional, AMG sport seats with Artico leather and microfibre inserts, contrast red stitching across the dashboard and door trim, optional MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays, a flat-bottom steering wheel, AMG floor mats, and so on.

To increase battery life, the EQE gains an Eco Charging function that reduces the battery load during charging and slows down the ageing process of the battery according to the brand. The charging interruption tech charges the battery at off-peak times when energy prices are lower. It can also be preheated or cooled while driving to reach the optimal temperature for fast charging.