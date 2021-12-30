Meet The Rebadged Suzuki Alto You May Not Know Yet!

2022 Mazda Carol is the rebadged version of the new-gen Suzuki Alto sold in Japan and is offered in three variants

In the Japanese market, Mazda has revealed the new generation Carol in the rather unique kei car segment. It now comes with a mild-hybrid powertrain and for decades, the Carol has remained as the badge-engineered version of the Suzuki Alto. Only a few weeks ago, the ninth generation Alto debuted in Japan and it has little in common with the model sold in India.

Naturally, it took little time for Mazda to bring the eighth generation Carol as the first city from the Japanese manufacturer has been a rebadged Alto for more than four decades. As expected, they have several commonalities on the outside except for badge swaps and subtle touches including the absence of the chrome trim on the front fascia in the new Carol.

Just as the new-gen Alto, the 2022 Mazda Carol has boxy proportions and the dimensions are identical as well. It measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and stands 1,525 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,460 mm. The kei car will be available in a total of three variants namely GL, Hybrid GS and Hybrid GX.

As for the performance, a 660 cc three-cylinder petrol engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 48 horsepower. It is transferred to the front wheels or all four wheels through a CVT automatic transmission. The Hybrid version, on the other hand, comes with an integrated started generator and a Li-ion battery pack.

Thus, it is the most fuel economical with a rated consumption of 3.6 litres per 100 km. In a similar fashion to the exterior, the interior of the 2022 Mazda Carol features similar equipment as the new generation Alto. It will be available in the Japanese market midway through next month and has a starting price of ¥998,800 (Rs. 6.49 lakh) and it goes all the way up to ¥1,303,500 (Rs. 8.47 lakh).

It is priced in a similar range as the hybrid variants of the Alto. The equipment list does not comprise a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Alto though but features like automatic AC, LED headlamps, 14-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, ADAS tech like dual camera brake support, high beam assist and lane departure warning are offered.