Meet The New Special Edition TVS Raider 125 With A Host Of Updates

TVS Raider Racing Special Edition gets a host of visual and mechanical updates to differentiate itself from the regular model

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new special edition variant of the Raider 125 in the Columbian market. Compared to the standard model, the motorcycle comes with a slew of visual revisions and mechanical updates. Christened the TVS Raider Racing Special Edition, it gets an enhanced exterior and a new colour scheme has been added to the lineup.

The headlamp cowl, fuel tank, front portion of the fender and engine plastic guard are finished in white colour while the fuel tank extension continues to be in black shade. The rear section of the fender is done up in black but the element below the fuel tank extension and side body panels below the rear seat are finished in grey giving a two-tone appearance.

To enhance the sporty appeal, the TVS Raider Racing Special Edition gains a contrasting red colour finish to the six-spoke alloy wheels. In addition, for better protection, the Hosur-based manufacturer has introduced calliper protectors and knuckle guards. A phone holder can also be seen in the official images of the special edition.

In Columbia, the TVS Raider Racing Special Edition is priced at COP 81,199,999 (around Rs. 1.51 lakh). Besides the visual updates, the sporty commuter is equipped with an engine capable of producing a maximum power output of 12.5 bhp and 11.5 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Compared to the India-spec model, the 124.8 cc single-cylinder three-valve Fi air-cooled engine kicks out 1.3 bhp extra and is slightly torquier by 0.3 Nm. The Raider 125 is known for its high mileage characteristics while being a good handler. The features list of the TVS Raider Racing Special Edition comprises a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

In India, the TVS Raider 125 is available in Drum, Single Seat, Disc and SmartXonnect variants. It is priced at Rs. 93,741 for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 1.06 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. It is yet unknown whether the TVS Raider Racing Special Edition will be launched in India or not.