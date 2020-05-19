Meet The Limited-Edition Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler

The Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler gets a few mods by RE dealer that help in reducing weight, make the bike more powerful, and improve on and off-road handling

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is more popular in the international markets than it is here in India, especially in European countries. One such country in Europe is Latvia, where the RE dealer is currently offering a custom-made version of the Interceptor at a € 2530.00 premium over the bike’s standard price. Keep reading to know more details about the modifications.

The ‘Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler’ is built by Moto Classic House for the Royal Enfield dealership in Latvia, and has been equipped with genuine Royal Enfield accessories. However, it also gets a lot of aftermarket accessories including a Zard scrambler exhaust which helps shave of 12 kg of weight from the bike, an engine ECU booster, a motocross bike handlebar etc.

The standard RE Interceptor has a kerb weight of 202 kg, and a 174 mm ground clearance. The suspension setup includes 41 mm front forks with a 110 mm of travel, paired with twin coil-over shocks at the rear with an 88 mm travel.

Powering the bike is the same 648 cc parallel-twin, 4 stroke, single overhead camshaft, air-oil cooled motor that belts out 47 hp of maximum power at 7,100 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque that is available at 4,000 rpm.

This custom bike runs on a 110/80-18 tyre up front, and a 140/80-18 tyre at the rear, both covered in Michelin Anakee dual-purpose rubber. The standard tyre size for the Interceptor is 100/90-18 at the front, and 130/70-18 at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm floating disc at the front, along with a 240 mm unit at the rear, coupled with a Bosch dual-channel ABS.

The limited-edition Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler has been priced at € 9380.00, which converts to about Rs 7.70 lakh in Indian currency. On the other hand, the standard Interceptor in Latvia is retailed from € 6850.00 (Rs 5.63 lakh) onwards. In the Indian market, Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 at a sticker price of Rs 2,64,918, which goes up to Rs 2,85,950 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) depending on the chosen paint scheme.