McLaren To Enter India, Price Announcement Next Week

Recent reports claim that McLaren is planning to enter the Indian market officially, with a single dealership operating in Mumbai

British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive is planning to officially set up shop in the Indian market very soon. As per sources, the brand will announce its India lineup next week, along with the prices. Additionally, the brand’s website now lists India in its configurator, which further strengthens the claims of the brand’s imminent launch.

McLaren’s first dealership will reportedly open in Mumbai, which would be operated by Infinity Cars. It should be noted that the dealer portfolio of Infinity Cars consists of multiple high-end luxury and performance car brands, like Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW, and Mini. As per reports, the dealer might drop Aston Martin from its portfolio in favour of McLaren.

Also, it will likely have only one dealership in India, mainly due to the low expected sales volumes. McLaren’s global lineup is categorised as follows: GT, Sports Series, Super Series, and Ultimate Series. The GT model consists only of McLaren GT, while the Sports Series includes 540C, 570GT, 570S, 570S Spider, 600LT, and 600LT Spider.

The Super Series consists of three models – 720S, 720S Spider, and 765LT. As for the Ultimate Series, it includes top-of-the-line models like Senna, Senna GTR, Speedtail, and Elva. Also, McLaren will soon launch a new model internationally, named ‘Artura’. This upcoming vehicle will be built on the brand’s new MCLA platform, and will be powered by a new twin-turbo V6 plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The configurator on McLaren’s official website lists the following four models for India – GT, Artura, 720S, and 720S Spider. As such, we expect these to be the first McLaren cars to go on sale officially in our market. These supercars will be brought to India via the CBU import route, in very limited numbers of course.

There has been no official word from McLaren on the matter yet, but it seems like the manufacturer has already begun contacting potential customers in our country. In the Indian market, McLaren would compete against brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and even BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi.