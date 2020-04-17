Maxus Euniq 6 Electric Crossover Spied, Gets 600 Km Range

Maxus Euniq 6 will use a single electric motor setup to produce 170 hp and 310 Nm; claimed to have around 600 km range on NEDC cycle

In the last two to three years, the global automotive industry has witnessed the arrival of several electric SUVs and crossovers. With China being the largest consumer of zero-emission cars in the world, the major plays have partnered with local manufacturers to contest successful business reigns. While not all of them have become popular, there are quite a few vehicles that stand apart on their own regard.

As customers opt to buy SUVs and crossovers over the traditional sedans, the carmakers have responded by digging deep with the body types across different segments and price brackets. Combined with the need to switch towards electrification, the eco-friendly passenger utility vehicles have become the order of the day, and the practice is prevalent across the globe.

Maxus, owned by SAIC, will be introducing a brand new zero-emission crossover in China called the Euniq 6 in the later stages of this calendar year. The pictures of the production version have come up on the internet revealing a modern looking mid-size premium crossover. It must be noted that Euniq will be a separate series of EVs from Maxus but it has not branched out into a separate entity yet.

Earlier this year, Maxus introduced the Euniq 5 MPV based on the G50 with unsurprisingly an electric powertrain and the same trend continues with the Euniq 6, as it is derived from the petrol-engined Maxus D60 SUV with obvious design changes. The Euniq 6 looks more futuristic than the model it is based on and is powered by a single electric motor capable of 170 horsepower and 310 Nm of peak torque.

It is claimed to have a driving range of around 600 km on the NEDC cycle and has a top speed of 170 kmph. It is said to have advanced technologies and features including ‘Hyper-Orient’ Level 3 autonomous driving system. The Euniq 6 tips the weighing scale at 1,900 kilograms and it measures a length of 4,735 mm, width of 1,860 mm and height of 1,736 mm.

If you may recall, SAIC also owns MG Motor that has made a huge impact since its debut midway through last year with the Baojun 530 based Hector. Moreover, at the 2020 Auto Expo, MG showcased Gloster and RC6 sedan and they are rebadged versions of the Maxus D90 and Baojun RC6 respectively. The latter comes under SAIC’s banner as well.

The possibility of the Maxus Euniq 6 being rebadged as a MG premium electric crossover cannot be ruled out in the near future and it could positioned above the MG ZS EV.