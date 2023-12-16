Massive Year-End Discounts On Popular SUVs: Up To Rs. 4 Lakh Off

The best time to buy a new SUV is here as car companies are offering massive year-end discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh on their popular models

The year 2023 is coming to an end and like every year, car manufacturers are offering massive discounts on their cars. Moreover, car dealers are also keen to clear their unsold stock and you can expect additional discounts from them as well. So, let’s have a look at the manufacturer-wise year-end discounts on their popular SUVs.

1. Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Jimny Thunder Edition with discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh. In addition to this, the hot-selling Grand Vitara is available with offers in the range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. The popular Fronx also gets year-end benefits of up to Rs. 40,000.

2. Hyundai

Hyundai’s premium SUV Tucson gets a straight-up Rs. 1.5 lakh cash discount on diesel variants. On the other hand, the Alcazar 7-seater SUV is available with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 for petrol and Rs. 20,000 for diesel variants.

3. Tata Motors

The Tata Motors year-end discounts are primarily for the unsold stock of pre-facelift Harrier, Safari, and Nexon EV. On buying the pre-facelift Harrier and Safari, you can get up to Rs. 1.5 lakh off depending upon the variant. Tata’s popular electric SUV, the old Nexon EV gets a discount of up to Rs. 2.6 lakh for the Max version and up to Rs. 1.9 lakh for the Prime trims.

4. Mahindra

While discounts are a rare affair for Mahindra cars, considering their sky-high waiting periods and popularity amongst Indian car buyers, you can avail discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh on the XUV400 EV’s top-spec EL trim with the recently updated ESC feature. On the other hand, the EC variant gets up to Rs. 1.7 lakh off. The XUV300 which will be updated soon is available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.72 lakh depending on the variant. The Bolero and Bolero Neo are also covered under the year-end discounts of up to Rs. 96,000 and Rs. 1.11 lakh respectively.

5. Skoda

Skoda’s flagship SUV Kodiaq is available with is available with benefits of up to Rs. 2.66 lakh. Similarly, the discounts on Kushaq extend up to Rs. 1.25 lakh depending upon the variant. In addition to this, the German carmaker is also offering a complimentary 4 years/60,000 kilometres service package with both SUVs.

6. Volkswagen

Volkswagen Taigun can be had with up to Rs. 1.46 lakh discount, including cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate benefits. Similarly, the flagship Tiguan SUV is available with a whopping discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh, making it a steal of a deal. You will also get 4-years complimentary service package with the Tiguan.

7. Citroen

The C5-Aircoss gets up to Rs. 3.5 lakh off on MY 2022 models. The latest mid-size SUV, C3 Aircross also gets up to Rs. 1.5 lakh year-end discount depending upon the variant.

8. MG Motor

MG Motor’s SUV range includes the Gloster, Hector, Astor and all-electric ZS EV. The Hector gets up to Rs. 1 lakh off which includes cash discount and exchange bonus. On the other hand, the Gloster, Astor and ZS EV are available with benefits extending up to Rs. 1.5 lakh this year-end.