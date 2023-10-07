Massive Price Cut On The MG ZS EV By Up To Rs.2.30 Lakh

MG had previously reduced prices on two of its models, Hector and Hector Plus, last month and now has deducted a massive Rs.2.30 Lakh, which brings the base variant to a price of Rs.22.88 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG ZS EV is currently equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery which powers a motor that churns out 174 bhp of peak power and 353 Nm of peak torque. MG claims a WLTP range of 461 kms while the drivable range is around 330-350 kms on a single charge.

This is an ideal range expected from an EV of this size and price, while several tests show that the MG ZS EV is the most consistent car that gives almost the same range under different conditions while many of its rivals have a higher degree of varying range based on external factors.

It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro. After the price cut, the Excite variant now costs Rs.22.88 Lakh (ex-showroom) which is 50,000 less compared to the previous price. The prices of the Exclusive and Exclusive Pro variants have been reduced by Rs.2.30 Lakh and Rs.2 Lakh, respectively.

On the exterior, the MG ZS EV looks subtle and unassuming while the interiors can be considered premium. The feature list is quite long, just like a typical MG and it starts with a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, cruise control, soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a fully digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, drive modes, wireless charging, and electrically adjustable driver seat.

MG introduced the Exclusive Pro variant of the ZS EV this year which comes with additional features like Level 2 ADAS that supports features like Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Speed Assist System, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Watch Assist.

The rivals of MG ZS EV are the Hyundai Kona EV and the BYD Atto 3 in its segment while the Tata Nexon EV MAX and the Mahindra XUV400 EV can also be considered as strong competitors from the lower segment.