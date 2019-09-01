MASSIVE 60% Drop In Tata Motors Sales In August 2019

Indigenous carmaker Tata Motors recorded a sales slump of 60.3 percent in August 2019 with none of its cars performing well.

Tata Motors, India’s indigenous car manufacturer is going through the turbulent times as the domestic auto industry has succumbed to a variety of factors including upcoming BS-VI emission norms, GST rates and negative buyer sentiments. Tata Motors registered a sales decline of 60.3 percent in August 2019, the worst for any car manufacturer last month in India. In July 2019, the Indian carmaker registered a sales decline of 38.6 per cent.

Speaking of August 2019 sales, Tata managed to sell only 7,316 units as compared to 18,420 units in the same month last year, recording negative growth of 60.3 per cent. When compared to July 2019, Tata Motors suffered 30 per cent decline, as it sold 10,485 units in July 2019.

Tata Motors which was inching close to the other Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra for the third most sold brand lost a huge market share in the past year. All the cars sold by Tata including Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Hexa has faced a sales decline.

However, the recent launches like Harrier and upcoming launches like Altroz could turn the tide in favour of Tata Motors. Tata will also launch cars like Harrier 7-seater, Hornbill micro-SUV and electric cars in the coming months.

As for the Indian auto industry as a whole, it is going through a major slump and recorded a 31 percent sales slump in August 2019. Almost all the car brands registered negative growth. A total of 1,95,558 units were sold in August 2019 as compared to 2,82,809 units in August 2018.

Maruti Suzuki remains the top performer with 93,173 units sold, however, it also suffered a sales decline of 36 percent. Following Maruti Suzuki with a distant margin is Hyundai at the second spot, then Mahindra at the third, Toyota at fourth and Honda at the fifth spot in the overall car sales of August 2019.

This is the worst sales performance of the Tata, which made it slide to the 6th position in the overall sales. This is also the worst time for the industry in the past 19 years and the upcoming festive months could bring some hope for the markets.