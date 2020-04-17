Massive Drop In BMW G310R, G310GS Price Very Soon – Report

Currently, the BS4 BMW G 310 R is retailing at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the BS4-compliant G 310 GS has priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad is yet to upgrade the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms. However, we believe that there is still time for the launch, and BMW is expected to launch the updated bikes by August or September this year. New report suggest that the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS would get a massive price cut once launched.

The BS4 BMW G 310 R premium roadster was priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the BS4 G 310 GS adventure tourer was priced from Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, the price cut could be around the range of Rs 75,000. This reduction in price would help the German automaker attract a wider group of buyers.

This would put the G 310 R and the G 310 GS directly up against their arch rivals KTM Duke 390 (priced at Rs 2.48 lakh ex-sh) and KTM 390 ADV (priced at Rs 2.99 lakh ex-sh) respectively.

Both the bikes are expected to retain the 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The said motor puts out 34 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. BMW could also offer a slipper clutch with the bikes as a standard fitment. However, just like the 2020 Apache RR 310, that shares the underpinnings with these two Beamers, the engine will likely be tuned to reduce vibrations.

No changes will be made to either of the bikes’ suspension setup. The BS6 versions of both the G 310 R and G 310 GS will continue to be equipped with an upside-down front fork, along with a monoshock setup at the rear. Both the bikes will get disc brakes on both ends, paired with a dual-channel ABS.

The BMW G 310 R roadster rivals the Honda CB 300 R, as well as the KTM Duke 390 in the Indian market. On the other hand, the G 310 GS adventure tourer goes up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the more affordable Royal Enfield Himalayan.