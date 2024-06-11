Massive Discounts On Tata EVs In June – Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV

Owing to World Environment Day and the following weeks being focused on the conservation of the Environment, Tata is giving higher discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh

Tata is seen dishing out more discounts to clear the MY2023 stocks of the Nexon EV and Tiago EV this month. Here we have explained all the key details:

1. Tiago EV

The benefits are higher than last month and go all the way up to Rs 95k for the MY2023 stocks of the Tata Tiago EV. Concerning the MY2024 models, the mid-range variants get discounts up to Rs 60k while the long-range variants get benefits worth Rs 75k for this month. The same MY2024 long-range models were given discounts of Rs 52k last month.

The Tiago EV comes with an option of two battery packs: a 19.2kWh battery with a claimed range of 250kms and a 24kWh battery with a claimed range of 315 km. The smaller battery comes along with a 3.3kW home charger and is connected to a motor that produces 60bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. In comparison, the larger battery is provided with a 7.2kW home charger and connected to a more powerful motor that produces 74bhp and 114Nm.

2. Nexon EV

The highest discounts are offered on the MY2023 Tata Nexon EV which is available with benefits worth up to Rs 1.35 lakh this month, while the updated MY2024 Nexon EV gets discounts of up to Rs 85,000 excluding the Creative + MR variant. The Nexon EV is competitively priced between Rs 14.49 lakh – 19.49 lakh.

Just like the Tiago EV, the Nexon EV also comes with a Mid-Range (MR) version that gets a 30kWh battery, powering a 127bhp/215Nm motor which offers an ARAI-certified range of 325km, and a Long Range (LR) version that gets a larger 40.5kWh battery, powering a 143bhp/215Nm motor and a claimed range of 465km.

3. Punch EV

The least discounts are offered on the recently launched Tata Punch EV. It is currently being offered benefits worth up to Rs 10,000 this month. Just like the others in the stable, the e-SUV is also available with two battery pack options – a 25kWh unit offering a range of up to 315km, and a 35kWh unit providing a 421km claimed range on a single charge. The Punch EV is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.